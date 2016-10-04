YOUNGSTOWN

A clergy caucus breakfast is planned Oct. 11 by ACTION as the community organization continues its conversation on racism.

The free event will be at 9:15 a.m. with breakfast and dialogue from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., with host pastor, the Rev. Gayle Cantinella.

Reservations are requested by Friday by callling 330-941-0475 or sending email to taulen@aol.com to get a count of the number attending.