LIBERTY — Gov. John Kasich is interested in the success of the city schools and passionate about the Mahoning Valley’s recovery, Krish Mohip said.

Mohip, city schools chief executive officer, met for about 30 minutes today with the governor, who was at Liberty’s E.J. Blott Elementary and W.S. Guy Middle schools to cut the ribbon on the “Don’t Quit!” Fitness Center.

The Liberty school district is among three in the state to receive $100,000 each from a private/public partnership for the centers.

“He’s very interested in us being successful,” Mohip said after meeting with Kasich.

The governor offered his support for the effort, Mohip said, although the two men didn’t talk about specifics.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com