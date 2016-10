PULASKI, PA.

One lane of Interstate 376 westbound has been opened to traffic between Exit 5 (New Wilmington/Pulaski, Route 208) in Lawrence County and Exit 2 (West Middlesex, Route 18) in Mercer County.

This section of road had been closed due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 3 in Shenango Township, Mercer County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.