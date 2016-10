PULASKI, PA.

Interstate 376 westbound is closed from Exit 5 (New Wilmington/Pulaski, Route 208) in Lawrence County to Exit 2 (West Middlesex, Route 18) in Mercer County due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 3 in Shenango Township, Mercer County.

A detour is established using Route 208 and Route 18, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced this morning.