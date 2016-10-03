LORDSTOWN

Sales of the Mahoning Valley-made Chevrolet Cruze were up 8.4 percent over last September’s, General Motors reported today.

Total sales of the compact car were 15,216 compared with 14,032 reported in September 2015.

Cruze sales for the year so far are 138,012, down 22.5 percent from last year at this time.

The Cruze is built at the GM Lordstown Assembly Complex where 4,500 are employed.

GM’s total sales in September were down slightly year over year at 249,795 vehicles.

GM sold 204,449 vehicles to individual or “retail” customers in the U.S. in September.

Chevrolet’s retail sales in September grew 1 percent, while Buick and Cadillac retail sales also rose 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively.