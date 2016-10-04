The Vindicator will publish a list in the paper and online of trick-or-treat hours as well as Halloween-themed events.

Send the information to news@vindy.com and put trick-or-treat hours in the subject line.

For publication in the paper, send the day and time of your community's trick-or-treat hours to The Vindicator, Trick or Treat, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501. If your group or organization is having a Halloween-themed party or event, include information on the day, time and place of the event.

Questions: Call 330-747-1471, ext. 1489.