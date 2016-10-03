Congressman Tim Ryan is announcing $7,233,069 for Ohio Police Departments to hire 59 new police officers. These funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Justice’s COPS Hiring Program.

Austintown, Township of: $250,000 (2 Officers Funded)

Youngstown Police Department: $747,368 (8 Officers Funded)

Canton, City of: $1,125,000 (9 Officers Funded)

Cincinnati, City of: $1,875,000 (15 Officers Funded)

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police: $500,000 (4 Officers Funded)

Dayton, City of: $1,875,000 (15 Officers Funded)

East Cleveland Police Department: $366,434 (2 Officers Funded)

Norton Police Department: $119,267 (1 Officer Funded)

Port Clinton, City of: $125,000 (1 Officer Funded)

Whitehall: $250,000 (2 Officers Funded)

The COPS Hiring Program is designed to advance public safety through community policing by addressing the full-time sworn officer needs of state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies nationwide. This program provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire career law enforcement officers and to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.