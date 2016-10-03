JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Report: Woman attempts to hide 9 bags of drugs in cop car



Published: Mon, October 3, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A North Meridian Road woman was arraigned today in municipal court on charges she slipped out of handcuffs while she was in the back of a police cruiser, urinated on an officer’s jacket and leaving nine bags of suspected crack cocaine underneath the back seat.

Shana Fleming, 37, is in the Mahoning County jail on $65,000 bond after her arraignment before Judge Robert Milich on felony charges of escape, vandalism, harassment by inmate, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes