YOUNGSTOWN — A North Meridian Road woman was arraigned today in municipal court on charges she slipped out of handcuffs while she was in the back of a police cruiser, urinated on an officer’s jacket and leaving nine bags of suspected crack cocaine underneath the back seat.

Shana Fleming, 37, is in the Mahoning County jail on $65,000 bond after her arraignment before Judge Robert Milich on felony charges of escape, vandalism, harassment by inmate, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

