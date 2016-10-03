CLEVELAND — Lawyers for the fifth defendant in the dumping of oil-field waste into a Mahoning River tributary in Youngstown want the sentencing judge to consider his acceptance of responsibility for his crime, and the probation sentences two co-defendants received for the same crime.

David N. Jenkins, 34, of Warren, who pleaded guilty in July to violating the Clean Water Act, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko.

Jenkins will be sentenced a week before the scheduled Oct. 11 release of his boss, Ben Lupo, 66, from the Federal Medical Center, Devens, in Massachusetts.

Lupo is completing the 28-month prison term he received after pleading guilty to violating the act. He also was fined $25,000.

