WARREN

The civil protection order hearing scheduled for this morning related to two John F. Kennedy High School students was not needed after the parties settled the dispute.

Pat McCarthy, a Trumbull County Common Pleas Court magistrate, would have presided over the hearing.

It would have determined whether a temporary protection order McCarthy approved Sept. 22 would be extended.

The order prohibited Dominic Alberini from attending the school until today's hearing. The temporary order was granted after a hearing at the courthouse in which testimony by a female student at the school was provided to McCarthy.

The girl’s father asked the court for the protection order because of a 2014 incident in which Alberini and another boy videotaped the girl changing into a swimsuit at a pool party.

Both boys were sentenced to seven days of detention in the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center in August 2015 after pleading “true” to a felony voyeurism charge related to the incident.

The parties are also involved in a civil case filed by Alberini in which he asked a common pleas court judge to order Kennedy to allow Alberini to attend the school. The school notified Alberini in June that it had denied him admission.

That case was delayed to await the outcome of the hearing on the protection order.

No new hearing date has been set in the civil suit. Judge W. Wyatt McKay had initially granted a temporary restraining order in that case that forced the school to allow Alberini to attend the school.