NILES — City council is ready to authorize spending $203,000 to replace the city hall roof, but it wants approval from the state-appointed fiscal supervisors first.

“I hope to have a confirmation from them before this Wednesday’s council meeting,” city Auditor Giovanne Merlo said. “Their main concern is if it fits in the budget this year.”

With Niles in fiscal emergency the last two years, the supervisors are required to review major expenditures from the general fund and either approve or recommend against them. Merlo said a meeting is already scheduled with the supervisors Friday, but is hopeful of an earlier decision.

Merlo’s comments came during a council roundtable today that focused solely on repairs for the 89-year old city hall complex.

