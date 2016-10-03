YOUNGSTOWN – CMHS’s Alumni Relations Committee will host its Annual Pigskin Party at Cassese’s MVR on Saturday, October 8, 2016 between 4:00pm and 7:00pm. A special Game Day Buffet will be made available by the MVR along with a signature Mooney cocktail. A portion of each cocktail sold will benefit the Carmine L. Cassese Memorial Scholarship.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and entertainment. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.