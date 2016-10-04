YOUNGSTOWN — Her fellow students threw things at her, called her names and threatened her.

It was 1957 and Minnijean Brown Trickey, then 16, was one of nine black students to integrate the all-white Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., after a court order.

“The worst part of this was a mob of people screaming hate,” Trickey, 75, told students today at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School.

Trickey’s appearance was part of Nonviolence Week which started Sunday and runs through Saturday. Many of the children listening to help presentation wore purple, the color of Nonviolence Week.

The observance began in the city and through the efforts of students who participated in the Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past became statewide. Through Sojourn to the Past, students visit places in the South that were significant to the civil rights movement. They also meet people, including Trickey,

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com