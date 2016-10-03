NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in health care and real estate companies.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, which develops cancer drugs, slumped 2 percent after announcing that it would cut almost a quarter of its workforce and would look for a new CEO.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85 points, or 0.5 percent, to 18,222.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,160. The Nasdaq composite declined 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,299.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.60 percent.