WARREN

George Kelly, 31, of Sweetbrier Street Northwest, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following an incident Thursday on Colonial Street Southeast in which gunshots were fired at a house.

He is scheduled for arraignment todayoct 3 in Warren Municipal Court.

A woman reported that she had been having an argument with Kelly's girlfriend Thursday on Facebook.

When the victim heard gunshots about 10 p.m., she called police. Multiple kids and adults were in the house, and bullet holes were found in the home, a police report says.

After the shots were fired, the victim saw a Facebook post by Kelly's girlfriend saying "something to the effect of 'This is what happens when you talk about me,'" a Warren police report says.

Police collected "screenshot" of the Facebook posts. Kelly was arrested Friday.