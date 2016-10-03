YOUNGSTOWN

A Northwest Boulevard man is in the Mahoning County jail after police Sunday responding to a shoplifting complaint at a 1410 Market St. adult film store found a man with a penis pump, several adult DVDs, 50 adult magazines and a pair of brass knuckles.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to Adult World, where an employee said the items were taken and described a suspect. As police were leaving the store, they spotted Todd Thornton, 48, on nearby Kenmore Avenue, reports said. Thornton matched the description of the person described by the employee.

The items from the store were found in a bag Thornton was carrying, and the brass knuckles were in his pocket, reports said. Reports said Thornton told police he found the items. He was booked into the jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and theft.