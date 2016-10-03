Dances

Family Halloween Bash at Lanterman’s Mill, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22. Music, dancing, games, snacks, costume competition and more. Register/pay at Ford Nature Center by Oct. 19, $3 residents, $5 nonresidents. Late registration and walk-ins (limited space) $5 residents, $7 nonresidents.

Rust Belt Theater Company’s “Vampire’s Ball,” B&O Station Banquet Hall, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Guests will be given a dance card upon admission. If they are able to collect all the items on the card by midnight, they can present the card to the Vampire King and Queen for a chance to win a prize package worth more than $200. This event features costumed characters, live performances, original music, dancing, a scavenger hunt, fortune tellers, a costume contest and more. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $5 at the door. Reservations not required.

Hayrides and Haunted Houses

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” performed live with the Headless Horseman, 4 p.m., Oct. 21-22, 28-29. Admission is free. This family-friendly event will be at Greene Eagle Winery, 2576 Davis-Peck Road, Cortland. Other fun activities, such as trebuchet firing, hay rides, pumpkin painting and face painting will precede the Sleepy Hollow reenactment. For information, call Dale Bliss at 330-282-2596, or email dale.bliss@greeneeagle.com.

The exFEARience, Eastwood Field, Niles. Open Friday through Oct. 30. The ticket booth is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. Includes three separate haunts, miniature golf and a Scarecade. With makeup and special effects by RJ Haddy of Syfy’s “Face Off.” For information, go to theexfearience.com.

Hayrides to the Pumpkin Patch, Catalpa Grove Farms, 41473 state Route 14, Columbiana. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31 (weather permitting). Cost is $3.50 per person, and age 2 and younger are free. Pumpkins will be sold; cost is 30 cents per pound, $1.35 each for small pie pumpkins. Corn maze for older children and adults and a straw maze for younger children, both free. For information, call 330-482-4064 or go to catalpagrove.com.

Canfield Scaregrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. Featuring the Barn of Evil, Mange’s Pet Emporium, Tingling Brothers Circus and Side Show, Barbie’s Scream House, the Gateway, the Witches of Five Points, Farmer Swine’s Slaughter House and Blood Moon farm house and harvest hayride. Open rain or shine from 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13 and Sundays through Oct. 31. Cost for 11 dimensions of terror including hayride is $25 for adults and $30 for adult speed pass, $10 for kids under 10, and same cost for kids speed pass; hayride only is $10 for adults and $6 for kids under 10. For group rates, call 800-431-3343 or email midamericaevents@aol.com; $2 off discount coupons available at Arby’s. Go to bloodmoonfarm.com.

“Fearhaven” Haunted Forest, behind Fairhaven School, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles. An outdoor haunted house, or a 20- to 25-minute self-guided walk on a haunted trail. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays in October. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Go to fearhavenhalloween.

Family-friendly haunted wagon rides, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, Fridays and Saturdays in October starting Oct. 14. The event starts at 6 p.m.; ticket sales are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12. Family rates are $15 for Boardman residents, $18 for nonresidents (family rate based on two adults and up to four children). Along with the rides, Jocko the Clown balloon art, bonfires, climbing walls, children’s bounce-a-rounds, and a lighted pumpkin display Oct. 21-31 will be offered.

Fear Forest, 6780 Tod Ave. SW (state Route 45), Lordstown. Featuring haunted house mental hospital “Insane-A-Tarium,” Psycho Path haunted trail, haunted hayride and Forbidden Cornfield. Hours are 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays. In the event of light rain, hayride will remain open (wagons are covered); in heavy rain, haunted house will remain open for $10. Ticket prices, with combo deals, are available at fearforest.com.

Ghost Lake at Conneaut Lake Park, 12382 Center St., Conneaut Lake, Pa. Thirteen Levels of Fear including Clown Town, Front Gates of Hell, Rots Funeral Home, House of Evil, Haunted Hotel Conneaut, Zombie Nightmare, Last House on the Left, 3-D Carnival of Fear, Purple Haze, Demon House, Cabin in the Woods, Devil’s Den and Blue Streak Ghoster Coaster. Open rain or shine from 7 to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Allow two hours to explore attraction. Ticket sales end at 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9:30 p.m. Sundays and Halloween night; special hours: 7 to midnight Oct. 29-30 and 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Cost is $25 Friday and Saturday and $20 Sunday for adults; $15 Friday and Saturday and $10 Sunday for children 11 and under. For group rates, call 800-431-3343 or email midamericaevents@aol.com. Go to ghostlake.net.

Halloweekends at Cedar Point, One Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky. Open every Friday night from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 30. Special hours Oct. 9 will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The family-friendly Great Pumpkin Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, includes Magical House on Boo Hill, Franklin’s Tractor Trek, Linus’ Mummy Pit, Monster Midway Invasion celebration parades, trick-or-treat with Peanuts characters and more. Scary events at “Haunt” begin at night and include mazes, six indoor haunted houses and six outdoor fright zones, Pumpkin Blaze pumpkin display, fine-dining Halloween events, live shows and other haunted experiences. New attractions this year include The Great Pumpkin Parade, Skeleton Key Rooms, and Blood Drums. All rides and attractions remain open. Expanded information and ticket prices at halloweekends.com.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory, 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron. The attractions feature seven floors of combined terror. Hours are 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1 and 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays Oct. 9 through Nov. 1. Go to hauntedlab.net for ticket prices, online ticket sales and more information.

Hells Hollow Haunt, Hell’s Hollow Farm, 340 Bestwick Road, Mercer, Pa. Haunted “Bloody Barn” with three levels of terror, haunted hayride and corn-field walk. Combo adult ticket is $20 per person, and combo for children 12 and younger is $13 per person. Combo pass coupon available on website. Open from 7 to 10 or 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. Go to hellshollowhaunt.com or call 724-662-1999.

Kennywood Park Phantom Fright Nights, 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin, Pa. Spectacles include the new Friday the 13th 4-D with Jason Vorhees and the Ark in the Dark Haunt. Park thrill rides open. Open from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, and special 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9 and 30. At gate, cost is $32.99; buy tickets online for $29.99. Other deals available. Recommended for age 13 and older. Halloween masks, makeup and costumes are prohibited. Go to kennywood.com/pfn or call 412-461-0500.

The Original Haunted Hayride, Storeyland Christmas Tree Farm, 5148 state Route 7, Burghill. Sponsored by Hartford Optimist Club. Nonhaunted hayrides from 5:30 to 7 p.m., haunted hayrides from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fri. Oct. 21 and Saturdays Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Call 330-772-8733 or go tohartfordoptimist.com or storeyland.com.

Wagon Trails Animal Park Hayride and Apple Toss, 907 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna. On the “Apple Toss Express,” guests will ride through the park and toss, launch or roll apples to the exotic animals at the park. Decorated hay bales also will be on display. Hayrides and apple tosses are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 23. Free with regular park admission. Call 330-539-4494, or go to www.wagontrails.com.

NIGHTLIFE

Hallowine Trail Tour, all day Oct. 21-23, at wineries Knockin Noggin (Volant, Pa.), Nova Cellars (Pulaski, Pa.) and the Fractured Grape (New Wilmington, Pa.). Wine tastings, a glass of wine or cider, and themed food pairing will be offered. Wear a Halloween costume on the tour and receive 25 percent off a purchase. Registration required. Cost is $25 per person or $40 per couple. Call a winery location or go to knockinnoggin.com.

Youngstown Zombie Crawl, Oct. 29, starting at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. Registration for the crawl takes place from noon to 8 p.m., and the Zombie Crawl festivities will continue throughout the night in downtown Youngstown. Activities this year include a number of family-friendly events during the daylight hours at the B&O, including Thrill the World dancers performing live at 6 p.m. More information will be released closer to the event.

NONFRIGHTFUL FUN

Boardman Rotary 40th annual Oktoberfestival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Cost is $3 for adults, and children under 12 enter for free. More than 200 arts and crafts vendors, food and entertainment.

Boo Thru the Woods, 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, beginning at the Hofmaster Pavilion in Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road. Guests will trick-or-treat through the park with treats offered by area businesses. Free.

Bow Wow Ween, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, at Pogany Pavilion in Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road. Legacy Dog Rescue will host a Halloween event for dogs and owners. There will be a dog costume contest ($5 entry fee, with unlimited entry to all contests). Games, refreshments, basket auction and fall pictures for $5 will be offered. Funds raised will benefit Legacy Dog Rescue. For information, call 330-719-5569, or go to ldrofohio.org.

Coolspring Corn Maze and Farm Market, 537 Franklin Road, Mercer, Pa. General- admission activities include corn maze, indoor hay maze, hayride, mountain slides, barnyard board game, pedal tractors and 40-foot jumping pad for $9.95. “Admission with a bang” includes all general-admission activities and one additional pay attraction (mechanical-bull riding, gemstone mining, pony rides, cow train and pumpkin blaster) for $12.95. Group rates and season passes available. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 6. Go to coolspringmaze.com.

Corn Maze at Guyette Farms, 10833 Chamberlain Road, Mantua. Open noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30; last ticket sold 90 minutes before closing. Cost for age 3 and older is $7, and children 2 and younger enter for free. Corn maze, round-bale obstacle course, bale maze for young children, corn box, slide, petting zoo, hayride, indoor play area and apple-launching pad. Pick your own pumpkin patch, 25 cents per pound. For information, call 330-562-5234 or go toguyettefarms.com/corn-maze.html.

Derthick’s Corn Maze and Farm Experience, 5182 state Route 82, Mantua. 17 acres, which includes three mazes, Farmer Joe clue game, Farm Tracks kids maze game, iPhone F.S.I. app, New Treasure hunt maze game, round bale play area and more. Open Fridays through Sundays through Nov. 1. For information, go to derthickscornmaze.com.

Detwiler Farm, 4520 Renkenberger Road (1 mile west of Route 46), Columbiana, noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays now through Oct. 31. Hayrides to the 10-acre pumpkin patch, straw maze, 4-acre cornfield maze, petting zoo, fall decorations and apples and cider. Go to detwilerfarm.com or call 330-482-2276.

Fall Celebration Weekends, White House Fruit Farm, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The event features horse-drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, the pumpkin pavilion and gift barn, Lutz Greenhouse gifts and mums, and many food vendors will be available. Guests are invited to visit the farm’s market for fresh apples, apple cider, specialty foods, fudge and more. Information at whitehousefruitfarm.com.

Fall Fun Weekends at Ridgeview Farms, 5488 Kinsman Road (state Route 87), Middlefield. Hayride, corn maze, pick your own pumpkin, petting zoo, pig races and other fall activities. There is no admission charge to the farm, but cost for corn maze is $5.50 per person, hayride $5.50 per person and kid’z zone is $3; or do all three for $12. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Go to ridgeviewfarm.com.

Ghost Walk Warren, First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren. Guided tours leave every 10 minutes from church parking lot. One-mile historic walking tour features stops where actors portray people who lived in Trumbull County. Last group leaves at 9 p.m. Tours 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 13-15, 20-22. Tickets can be bought attrumbullarts.org.

Halloween Planetarium Show, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29 in Ward Beecher Hall, Youngstown State University. Non-scary program exploring history and traditions of Halloween is free and for all ages. Information at 330-941-1370.

Irons Mill Farmstead Corn Maze and Fall Fun, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington, Pa. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30, with special opening 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Columbus Day, Oct. 12. A $12.95 Day Pass includes corn maze, hayride, rubber duck races, corncob beach, Climb Mt. Arthur, Buckaroo Ball Town, Irons Mill Hill super slides, jumping pillow, pumpkin bowling, pig race show, farm animals and more.; a seasons Farm Pass is $19.95 and will include all day pass activities with unlimited visits in the 2016 season. Senior citizens $9.95, and age 2 and younger enter for free. Additional fees for other activities. Go to ironsmillfarmstead.com.

Maze Craze, 14070 Woodworth Road (state Route 165), New Springfield. Four mazes through 20 acres of corn. Get lost in the 2016 Patriotic Maze, a tribute to all service men and women. Find all 18 checkpoints, play “Farm Scene Investigation“ and Farm Tracks games. Hayrides and barrel train rides available from noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Hours are Wednesdays in October, 5-10 p.m.; Fridays, 5 p.m.-midnight; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-midnight; and Sundays 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Last tickets are sold two hours before closing. Cost for admission to all mazes, Maze Master, Treasure Hunt, Farm Scene Investigation and Farm Tracks games, cornhole, corn boxes, jumping balls, swing set, straw pyramid, straw maze and fire pits is $10 for ages 12 and over, $8 for 5 to 11 and free for ages 4 and younger. Hayrides are $3 each, and ages 3 and under ride for free. Barrel train rides are $1 each. Food concessions, pumpkins and gemstone mining have an additional charge. Call 330-549-9000 or go to getlostatmazecraze.com.

Pymatuning State Park Halloween Spooktacular, Jamestown Campground, 2660 Williamsfield Road, Jamestown, Pa. Open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8. For information, visit www.facebook.com/pymatuningstatepark.

ONSTAGE

“The Addams Family,” New Castle Playhouse’s Augustine Auditorium, 202 E Long Ave, New Castle, Pa. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 27-29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23, 30

“Living Dead The Musical,” Rust Belt Theater Company, Calvin Center, 755 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown. Performances are 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

“The Rocky Horror Show,” Salem Community Theater, 490 E. State St., Salem, Oct. 21-22, 28-29 and Nov. 4-5; 330-332-9688.

“Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical,” Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9, Main Street Theater, 5 N. Main St., Columbiana; 330-482-9915 or crowntheaterproductions.org.

PUMPKINS

Conneaut Lake Park’s Fall Pumpkin Fest will be from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 14, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the amusement park. Pumpkin drops 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. For information call 814-853-5833 or go to pumpkinfest.conneautlake.com.

Great Pumpkin Carve-Out Contest, Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14, noon-9 p.m. Oct. 15 and noon-5 p.m. Oct. 16. Guests will bring carving tools and newspaper to create Jack-o-lanterns; the park will handle clean up. There is a small charge per pumpkin. Prizes will be awarded in all age categories.

Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off, Parks Garden Center, 9010 state Route 62, Canfield. 9 a.m. Oct. 8. Prize money will exceed $25,000 for heaviest categories of giant pumpkin, watermelon, tomato and Halloween pumpkin, as well as widest sunflower head and longest gourd. Exhibits will remain on display through 4 p.m. that day, and several of the larger pumpkins will remain on display through Halloween. There is no admission charge. Lunch stand available. Call 330-533-7278.

Pick a Pumpkin, Mill Creek MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2. A fall guided tractor wagon ride will leave every half hour with a stop at the pumpkin patch to pick a pint-sized pumpkin. Barns will be open. Cost is $1 wagon ride, $3 for a ride and pumpkin.

Pumpkin Carving at the Park, Mill Creek MetroParks Service Building at Fellows Riverside Gardens, Youngstown. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13-14, carve pumpkins that will be displayed at the Pumpkin Walk at Twilight on Oct. 16. The carving area is in the Service Building, which may be chilly, so dress appropriately. Carving tools will be provided while supplies last or you can bring your own. While supplies last.

Hike to Pumpkin Walk Before Twilight, 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Calvary Run parking area (near Glacier and Boathouse) Canfield. Before the crowds arrive, hike to Fellows Riverside Gardens to view the jack-o-lanterns. Moderate, 1 mi.

Pumpkin Walk at Twilight, Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown. Walk through Fellows Riverside Gardens’ pumpkin-lined path live entertainment and children’s activities from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 16. This event is free and open to the public.

Volant Shops’ Autumn Pumpkin Festival, Main Street Shops, 550 Main St., Volant, Pa., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8-9. Celebrate everything pumpkin at the annual Pumpkin Fest. Enjoy new activities and specials this year, including Sunday’s Family Day—complete with kid’s carnival, balloon sculpting, a prize dig, and more. Shop the village and take home delicious food and drink, decor, and a pumpkin or two. Visit www.volantshops.com/events.