YOUNGSTOWN

A Little Miss Inner Beauty pageant, “When I Grow Up,” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Elementary School, 2724 Mariner Ave.

Go to eventbrite.com for tickets or call Juanita Thompson at 330-509-2212. Tickets are $6 online or $5 in person. Tickets also may be purchased at Geo’s Music, 228 W. Boardman St., or Two Guys Clothing, 20 W. Federal St. No. 3.