LIBERTY

Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, said he doesn’t want to talk about Donald Trump, his party’s presidential nominee, anymore, but he couldn’t help himself at the conclusion of a news conference at the Liberty school district.

When a television reporter asked if Kasich, who sought the GOP presidential nomination himself this year, had envisioned the presidential campaign turning out as it did, the governor said, “What, are you kidding me? If they made a movie, people wouldn’t accept it in Hollywood because it’s beyond fiction.”

Kasich was in Liberty today to help cut the ribbon on the “DON’T QUIT!” Fitness Center for students at Liberty’s E.J. Blott Elementary and W.S. Guy Middle schools. The district was among only three in the state to receive $100,000 each in funding for the centers from a private/public partnership.

In addition to physical fitness through exercise, Kasich urged students to stay off drugs.

When speaking to reporters at the center, the governor said that the best way to not become addicted to drugs is to not start taking them.

