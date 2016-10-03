SALEM

Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department are inviting individuals, families, school classes, service organizations and sports teams to enter scarecrows in the Go Wild in the Parks’ third annual scarecrow contest Saturday. Entries are to be set up beginning at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and participation is free.

Registration is required online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, or by calling the library for assistance, or by calling Shane at 330-332-5512. Deadline for registration is Wednesday.

Contestants can build their scarecrows at home or put them together at designated areas of the library or Memorial building lawns. Contestants who need a frame to support their scarecrow may contact the Salem Memorial Building at 330-332-5512 prior to day of contest.

This event is family-friendly so scarecrows should be hilarious, colorful, lovable and/or whimsical, but not frightening to children. Entries for the contest are one per individual, family, classroom, organization, sports team or business. Judging will follow scarecrow set up with winners announced in the Salem Memorial Building gymnasium at 1 p.m. Winners will receive awards.