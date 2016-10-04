JOBS
« News Home

I-80 in Liberty closed again tonight after tractor-trailer accident



Published: Mon, October 3, 2016 @ 10:42 p.m.

LIBERTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol officials again had to shut down a section of Interstate 80 tonight after a tractor-trailer was involved in an accident.

The one-vehicle accident happened at mile marker 229, the same location where three vehicles, two of them tractor-trailers, crashed caused and caught on fire on Sept. 29.

A patrol dispatcher said crews are working to reopen the roadway after the accident is cleaned up. No injuries are reported at this time.

