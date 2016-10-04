JOBS
Hubbard council supports new school levy



Published: Mon, October 3, 2016 @ 10:55 p.m.

HUBBARD — City council supports a new 10-year, 7.1-mill emergency operating levy for the Hubbard School District.

Council voted 6-0 tonight to approve a nonbinding resolution supporting the tax issue. Council President William Williams, Sr. and Councilman Justin Silvidi, D-4th, were absent.

If approved by voters in November, the levy would generate $1.44 million annually for the district and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $248.50 each year, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office.

Hubbard resident Dave Bailey, chairman of a committee in support of the levy, said the tax is necessary to offset state funding cuts.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

