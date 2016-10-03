JOBS
Girard Multi-Generational Center sets an open house



Published: Mon, October 3, 2016 @ 11:16 a.m.

GIRARD

Girard Multi-Generational Center, 443 Trumbull Ave., will host an open house for the community from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 to celebrate its15th anniversary. A special program will take place at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be in the center’s gymand feature hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Music will be provided by Donny Richards from 6 to 7 p.m.

Reservations are requested; call the center at 330-545-6596 by Oct. 12.

