GIRARD

Girard Multi-Generational Center, 443 Trumbull Ave., will host an open house for the community from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 to celebrate its15th anniversary. A special program will take place at 5:30 p.m.



The event will be in the center’s gymand feature hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Music will be provided by Donny Richards from 6 to 7 p.m.

Reservations are requested; call the center at 330-545-6596 by Oct. 12.