Cops: Ohio woman late for work lies about clown attack



Published: Mon, October 3, 2016 @ 4:20 p.m.

READING, Ohio (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Ohio woman say a woman lied about being attacked by a knife-wielding person dressed as a clown because she was late for work and has been charged with making a false alarm.

Police in the Cincinnati suburb of Reading say 18-year-old Alexsandra Conley was charged with the misdemeanor after investigators found inconsistencies in her story. No phone listing could be found for the Hamilton woman. It couldn’t immediately be determined whether she has an attorney.

WCPO-TV reports Conley said someone dressed like a clown jumped a fence Saturday, waved a knife at her and cut her thumb.

Officials said the reported attack wasn’t related to one last week that closed Reading schools.

There have been several recent reports nationwide of people having frightening encounters involving clowns.

