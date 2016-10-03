YOUNGSTOWN — Kirsi Jansa, visiting researcher and video journalist, Institute for Green Science at Carnegie Mellon University, will discuss how to talk about climate change without becoming overwhelmed at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cushwa Hall, Room B100, at Youngstown State University.

Jansa has a bachelor's degree in communications and journalism from the University of Tampere, Finland.

Due to the ongoing campus improvements, Lincoln Avenue will be closed to vehicles. Attendees should allow extra time to avoid any problems. Anyone needing assistance should call the YSU Student Security Service at 330-941-1515.