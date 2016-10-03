AUSTINTOWN

Township police not only made several impaired-driving arrests over the weekend, but dealt with two suspects accused of repeat offenses.

The first incident occurred Friday night, when John Pavlick Jr., 57, of Yolanda Place, was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for operating a vehicle while impaired. Following his arrest about 10 p.m., Pavlick was then picked up about 11 p.m. by a township police officer who recognized him from the first incident.

He was again arrested for OVI, and also was cited for driving with a suspended license (due to his first OVI arrest), not wearing a seat belt, driving with a cracked windshield, making an improper turn, and turn signal and marked lanes violations, according to a police report.

On Sunday night, township police arrested a woman for OVI at the scene of an accident she is accused of causing. Police later determined that Dawn Porter, 50, of Nottingham Avenue, had caused another crash prior the accident to which police were dispatched. She allegedly struck a parked vehicle on Paisley Street, fled the scene, then caused an accident on South Raccoon Road, where police apprehended her.

She was charged with OVI, and cited for failure to yield half of the roadway, according to a police report.

Also arrested for OVI over the weekend was Kevin Siroki, 46, of Boardman.