Mount Union 38, Ohio Northern 21

ADA

Top-ranked Mount Union picked off Ohio Northern in an Ohio Athletic Conference game.

The Purple Raiders had three interceptions – all in the first half – one returned by Danny Robinson 100 yards for a score as the defense helped Mount Union get out to a 21-7 halftime lead.

Robinson also had a team-best 11 tackles to lead a defense that had seven tackles for loss, three sacks, blocked a pair of kicks and recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Bradley Mitchell ran for 129 yards on 23 carries to go over 100 yards for the fourth straight game and 16th of his career to lead the Raider offense.

Mount Union quarterbacks Luke Poorman and D’Angelo Fulford combined to go 20-of-27 for 207 yards with a touchdown.

Tim Kennedy caught 11 of those a passes — a new career high — for 76 yards and Jordan Hargrove had four catches for 83 yards with a touchdown.

Northern quarterback Will Freed completed 28-of-51 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, Malachi Nolletti had six catches for 127 yards with a score and running back Christaan Williams rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries.

The win improved Mount Union to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the OAC while Ohio Northern falls to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the OAC. It was the Raiders’ 109th straight road win and 107th straight regular-season win.

Waynesburg 14, Grove City 10

GROVE CITY, PA.

The Grove City College football team lost to visiting Waynesburg in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play on Homecoming at Robert E. Thorn Field.

Grove City drove to the Waynesburg 40 on the final drive of the game but a desperation pass into the end zone by freshman quarterback Brett Laffoon fell incomplete.

Grove City took a 10-7 lead with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter when freshman kicker Mitch Causer drilled a 31-yard field goal, his second field goal of the season.

Waynesburg led 7-0 at halftime but Grove City knotted the game with 9:33 remaining in the third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Wesley Schools.

Waynesburg pulled ahead 14-10 with 12:33 remaining on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Aaron Jenkins.

Laffoon completed 27 of 42 passes for 236 yards. Senior wide receiver Brett Pinson caught nine passes for 58 yards while junior wide receiver Gabe Greco hauled in eight passes for 70 yards. Freshman Nick Ponikvar added six receptions for a team-high 90 yards. Schools ran for 108 yards on 33 carries.

Senior linebacker Jeff Croll led the Wolverines with six tackles and a sack. Junior safety Andrew Seifert and sophomore linebacker Shawn Simmons each had six stops. Junior end Jacob Armbrecht also had a sack while freshman tackle Colton Young blocked a field goal.

Saint Francis 52, Malone 10

LORETTO, PA.

Jymere Jordan-Toney finished with 156 yards and four touchdowns rushing to help lead Saint Francis (Pa.).

Zack Drayer completed 18 of his 24 passes for 259 yards and two scores for the Red Flash (2-3). Drayer’s favorite target on the afternoon was Kamron Lewis, who caught 10 balls for 188 yards and a touchdown. St. Francis racked up 482 yards of total offense while holding the Pioneers to just 174.

Lance Geesey hit a 47-yard field goal and Jordan-Toney added two scores for a 17-3 Red Flash lead at the half. Jordan-Toney added a game long 57-yard scoring run midway through the fourth for the final exclamation point.

John Iacucci threw for 119 yards for Malone, 97 of which went to receiver Ashton Dulin. Matt Blasiole scored the Pioneers only touchdown, a 1-yard run early in the third quarter.

Thomas More 45, Westminster 35

NEW WILMINGTON, PA.

The Westminster College football team lost its first game of the season.

The Titans dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC), while the Saints improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Titan junior Dominique McKinley ran for a game-high 102 yards on 12 carries, including a career-long 64-yard touchdown. He also had a 15-yard score.

Junior Paul Columbo finished the game 14 of 36 for 162 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. He passed Shawn Lehocky (2008-2011) for sixth all-time in school history with 4,046 career passing yards. Columbo added 92 rushing yards on 16 carries and a score.

Titan senior Mac Quinn led the defense with a season- and game-high 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. Classmate Gator Phillips added a season-high 11 tackles and a forced fumble, while senior Bobby Noble earned eight tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack.

Westminster senior kicker Justin Dahl went a perfect 3-for-3, including a career-long 46 yarder.

For the game, Thomas More out-gained Westminster 506 (279 rushing, 227 passing) to 358 (196 rushing, 162 passing).