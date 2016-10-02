— YOUNGSTOWN

Even though violence has diverse forms, comes in a variety of packaging and operates on many levels, they all result in producing a breeding ground for injustice, tearing at the fabric of society and harmfully impacting those affected long after the violent act – all while solving nothing and leaving behind no winners.

That was a core message of this afternoon’s sixth annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally that began near Wood Street and Wick Avenue and proceeded to the Covelli Centre near downtown.

“We want to change our town; we want to change our voice ... and recognize that people committing violence also are victims,” said Janae Ward, a Youngstown State University junior whose idea it was to spearhead the parade and program.

