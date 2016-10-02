— Francisco Lindor hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, Josh Tomlin dazzled in his final tune-up for the postseason and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday.

Tomlin (13-9) dueled with Ian Kennedy (11-11) into the eighth before the new AL Central champs pulled ahead. Santana drew a walk off Kennedy to start the inning, Jason Kipnis followed with a double and Lindor hit a fly ball deep enough to right field for the lead.

Tomlin got the first batter in the eighth before Andrew Miller finished it up, and Cody Allen handled the ninth to earn his 32nd save and give the Indians (94-67) a nice boost heading into the playoffs.

Their Division Series against Boston begins Thursday, though the location was still to be decided.