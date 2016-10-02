— BOARDMAN

There were more clown sightings this afternoon in Boardman Township. Lots of them.

But these clowns weren’t jumping out in traffic, scaring people, or chasing them. They were handing out balloon animals, telling jokes, and making people laugh and smile during the 40th annual Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest in Boardman Township Park.

Reports of creepy clown sightings have been popping up across the country lately, including here in the Mahoning Valley.

The Aut Mori Grotto clowns, who have for decades have spread cheer by taking their red noses and floppy feet to hospitals and nursing homes to entertain children and adults alike, said the creepy clowning is unfortunate, and they hope it doesn’t steer people clear of clowns who have only good motives at heart.

“It’s too soon to tell whether we’ll see any fallout from it,” said Joe Humansky, who performs as Woodee.

