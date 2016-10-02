JOBS
Browns lose to Redskins, 31-20



Published: Sun, October 2, 2016 @ 4:25 p.m.

LANDOVER, MD. — The Browns led the Washington Redskins 20-17 in the second half, but fumbled twice and threw an interception on three consecutive possessions and remain winless after a 31-20 loss Sunday.

Fullback Malcolm Johnson and running back Duke Johnson lost fumbles on back-to-back possessions in Redskins territory. Malcolm Johnson's fumble came at the Washington 9-yard line with the Browns leading 20-17 and seemingly about to add to their lead.

The Redskins then drove 91 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Duke Johnson's fumble came on the Browns' next possession just after they crossed midfield.

Cleveland forced a punt, but then rookie quarterback Cody Kessler was picked off by Washington cornerback Josh Norman, leading to another Redskins touchdown.

The Browns (0-4) never threatened again.

Return to Vindy.com and read Monday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

