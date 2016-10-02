BIG TEN ROUNDUP

Indiana 27, Michigan State 21, OT

BLOOMINGTON, IND.

Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow caught a touchdown pass, threw for two more and took advantage of a second chance in overtime to set up Griffin Oakes for a 20-yard field goal and an improbable victory over No. 17 Michigan State.

The Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed 14-0 late in the third quarter before Lagow’s 5-yard TD catch on third-and-goal finally helped the Hoosiers turn the corner.

Indiana ended a seven-game losing streak in the series, reclaimed the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time since 2006, beat a ranked team at home for the first time in a decade and earned their first overtime win since 2010.

It sure wasn’t easy.

Michigan State kicker Michael Geiger missed 49-yard field goal to start overtime, and Oakes missed a 33-yard field goal on the ensuing possession when Michigan State’s Drake Martinez was called for leaping to give Indiana a first down. This time, the Hoosiers finished it off, unlike last season when they lost to Michigan in overtime — after also giving up a tying score on fourth-and-goal in the waning seconds of regulation.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-2) has lost back-to-back games for the first time since November 2012 despite holding the usually high-scoring Hoosiers scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter.

The Spartans controlled the game most of the night until receiver Mitchell Paige threw a perfect pass across the field to Lagow for a 5-yard score in the final minute of the third quarter.

Lagow tied it with a 22-yard TD pass to Ricky Jones midway through the fourth quarter. Indiana took the lead with Lagow’s 15-yard TD pass to Paige with 4:38 to play.

O’Connor answered with a 2-yard TD pass to Josiah Price with 11 seconds left.

Penn State 29, Minnesota 26, OT

STATE COLLEGE, PA.

Saquon Barkley scored on a 25-yard run on Penn State’s first offensive play of overtime and the Nittany Lions beat Minnesota .

Barkley finished with 63 yards on 20 carries for Penn State (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and Trace McSorley completed 19 of 40 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. McSorley added 73 rushing yards and another score for the Nittany Lions, who battled back from a 13-3 halftime deficit to salvage momentum in a season already soured by injuries.

Mitch Leidner completed 24 of 40 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown, and Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks added 104 and 100 rushing yards, respectively, for Minnesota (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten). Brooks and Drew Wolitarsky scored touchdowns for the Gophers and Irvin Charles hauled in an 80-yard score for Penn State.

Emmit Carpenter kicked four field goals for Minnesota, including a go-ahead 37-yarder with 54 seconds to go. But Tyler Davis’ third field goal, a 40-yarder with two seconds left, forced overtime. Carpenter’s 46-yarder put Minnesota up after the first half of overtime before Barkley ended it on the next play.

Penn State’s star running back was bottled up for much of the afternoon and was forced to the sideline when it appeared he was hurt in the first half. Barkley averaged just two yards per carry before his game-sealing run.

“I’m really proud of Saqoun because he’s handled adversity and you never see bad body language from him,” Franklin said. “Never.”

Safety Marcus Allen made 22 tackles for Penn State.

No. 15 Nebraska 31, Illinois 16

LINCOLN, NEB.

Terrell Newby ran for 113 of his 140 yards and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and No. 15 Nebraska got a scare from Illinois before winning.

Newby touched the ball on 18 of Nebraska’s last 21 plays from scrimmage and the Cornhuskers (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won going away after being down 16-10. They also avenged a 14-13 loss last year in Champaign.

Illinois (1-3, 0-1) got off only 10 offensive plays after taking its six-point lead with 7:40 left in the third quarter. The Illini have lost 14 straight and 23 of 24 against Top 25 opponents.

Nebraska, favored by three touchdowns, fell behind after turning over the ball on back-to-back possessions. But the Illini had to settle for field goals after each takeaway, allowing the Huskers to stay close.

The Huskers went 18 plays in 10:42 to take a one-point lead early in the fourth. Nebraska was able to keep the drive alive because of two huge penalties on the Illini. Chunky Clements had Tommy Armstrong Jr. stopped for a loss on a third-and-12, but he was called for a horse-collar tackle, and Darius Mosley was flagged for pass interference on a fourth-and-4.

The biggest play, though, was when Newby picked up a first down by inches on a fourth-and-1 at the Illinois 4. The spot stood after a video review, and Newby scored on the next play.

The Illini went three-and-out on their next series, and then Armstrong led an 11-play drive that ended with a 6-yard pass to Trey Foster for a 24-16 lead with 4:32 left.

The Huskers’ last TD came when Newby busted through the line and went 63 yards to the end zone.

Armstrong was 16 of 23 for 220 yards, and Jordan Westerkamp caught four balls for 65 yards.

Reggie Corbin led the Illini with 72 yards on nine carries, and Wes Lunt was 13 for 22 for 133 yards.

Maryland 50, Purdue 7

COLLEGE PARK, MD.

Ty Johnson ran for 204 yards on seven carries, and unbeaten Maryland used a strong defensive performance to breeze past Purdue and provide first-year coach DJ Durkin — a Boardman native — a victory in his first Big Ten game.

The Terrapins (4-0, 1-0) scored four touchdowns and amassed 293 yards in taking a 29-0 halftime lead. Maryland finished with 400 yards rushing and outgained the Boilermakers 496-205 overall.

Purdue (2-2, 0-1) had no answer for the no-huddle offense that has scored a school-record 173 points over its first four games.

Taking over at Maryland after serving as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2015, Durkin has the Terrapins operating at a high level on both sides of the ball.

Perry Hills threw two touchdown passes to Teldrick Morgan and ran for an 11-yard score. Johnson peeled off a 76-yard run and scored on carries of 8 and 48 yards, and Lorenzo Harrison chipped in with a 62-yard touchdown sprint.

The defense sacked David Blough six times. The Boilermakers were ranked second in the nation in third-down conversions (59 percent), but in this game they went 6 for 20.

It was 36-0 before Purdue finally scored, on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Blough to Cole Herdman with 13:30 remaining.

Coming off two straight 300-yard games, Blough was limited to 46 yards passing before halftime and finished 18 for 41 for 132 yards.

The Boilermakers were guilty of a variety of ill-timed penalties, poor tackling and shoddy blocking by the offensive line.

Even when the Terrapins made mistakes of their own, Purdue couldn’t capitalize. Maryland hadn’t committed a turnover all year until Hill threw an interception on the opening series. The Terrapins subsequently jumped offside on third down, but Purdue’s J.D. Dellinger was wide right on a 35-yard field goal try.

Maryland promptly moved 80 yards in six plays, then fooled the Boilermakers with an unbalanced formation on the 2-point conversion.

On Purdue’s next series, an illegal formation wiped out a successful third-down play and forced a punt. Not long after that, Harrison burst up the middle on his 62-yard run.

Johnson’s first touchdown made it 22-0.

No. 4 Michigan 14, No. 8 Wisconsin 7

ANN ARBOR, MICH.

Wilton Speight threw a tiebreaking, 46-yard touchdown pass to Amara Darboh midway through the fourth quarter and Jourdan Lewis had a spectacular, one-handed interception as No. 4 Michigan held on to beat No. 8 Wisconsin.

Jim Harbaugh helped the Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) beat a top-10 team for the first time since their Rich Rodriguez-led team rallied to beat the ninth-ranked Badgers in 2008.

Wisconsin (4-1, 1-1) had the ball at their 8 with 2:59 and no timeouts left with a chance to beat a third team ranked in the top 10.

The Badgers went for it on fourth-and-10 from its 8, with no timeouts left, and Alex Hornibrook’s deep pass was picked off by Lewis.

Lewis leaped to snatch the ball out of the air with his right hand and pinned it against his hip for an interception near midfield with 2:15 left to play.

Hornibrook , in his second start, threw three interceptions.

The freshman quarterback did throw a game-tying, 17-yard TD pass to Dare Ogunbowale midway through the third quarter.

Michigan had chances to have a bigger cushion, but Kenny Allen missed two field goals and his replacement, Ryan Tice missed a field goal.

Northwestern 38, Iowa 31

IOWA CITY, IOWA

Justin Jackson ran for 171 yards and Austin Carr caught three touchdown passes as Northwestern held on to beat Iowa.

Trae Williams’ interception in the final minute secured the win for the Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten), who scored touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half for their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 2009.

C.J. Beathard threw for 204 yards and a touchdown for Iowa (3-2, 1-1), which snapped its nine-game regular-season Big Ten winning streak.

Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson threw for 164 yards. Carr — his favorite target and the Big Ten’s receptions leader — has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games.

Jackson became the fourth player in Northwestern history to reach 3,000 career yards. The junior’s 58-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter regained the lead for the Wildcats.

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo had four of Northwestern’s six sacks.

The Hawkeyes had two chances to tie the game in the final seven minutes, but were forced to punt and then Williams intercepted Beathard at Northwestern’s 36-yard line.

Iowa’s LeShun Daniels Jr. — a Warren Harding graduate — and Akrum Wadley combined for 107 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Wadley has seven touchdowns in three games against Northwestern.