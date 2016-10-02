JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Auto analysts soften prediction for 2016 sales



Published: Sun, October 2, 2016 @ 6:00 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Autotrader senior analyst Michelle Krebs and other analysts now aren’t sure if this year will turn out to be another record-breaker for auto sales.

“We expect the year to come in between 17.3 million to 17.6 million,” Krebs said. “It’s still too close to call.”

Analysts could have a better feel for how the year will end when automakers release their sales data today.

Last year, automakers had their best year ever with 17.47 million sales.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes