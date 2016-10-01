YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University Police Department sent out a “crime alert” to members of the YSU community about an armed robbery that occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lora Avenue between Ohio and Fifth avenues.

A male suspect, wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants, knocked at the door of a residence asking to use a phone. When refused, the suspect knocked on others doors in the area but came back to the original resident, and when he was refused again, produced a handgun and robbed the victim.

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating.

University police warned people to not open their door for anyone they don’t know, and when in doubt, to call 911. Police said transportation and free escort services are available by calling 330-941-1515.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact either the YSU police at 330-941-3527 or Youngstown City police at 330-747-7911.