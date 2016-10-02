South Dakota State 52, Western Illinois 14

BROOKINGS, S.D.

Taryn Christion threw five touchdown passes and South Dakota State returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 52-14 win over Western Illinois in the the Missouri Valley opener for both teams on Saturday.

Trailing 14-7, SDSU (2-2, 1-0) scored 45 straight points against the previously unbeaten Leathernecks (3-1, 0-1).

Christion passed for a career-high 361 yards. Four of his touchdown passes went to Dallas Goedert, who tied a 67-year-old school record for TD catches in a game.

Goedert had three TDs in the first two quarters to help the Jacks build a 28-14 lead. He finished with eight catches for 204 yards.

Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire tossed two touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Leathernecks took a 14-7 lead. He threw a 6-yard pass to Lance Lenoir less than three minutes into the game and a 3-yarder to Joey Borsellino with 1:52 left in the quarter. McGuire and backup quarterback Trenton Norvell combined for 159 yards passing. Lenoir caught 10 passes for 84 yards.

Northern Iowa 42, Southern Illinois 21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

Aaron Bailey passed for three touchdowns, ran for another, and Northern Iowa handled Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Bailey finished 11 of 18 for 186 yards and no interceptions with 98 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

Northern Iowa (2-2) took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a 4-yard run by Tyvis Smith and Bailey’s 7-yard run. In the second quarter, Bailey connected with Daurice Fountain on touchdown passes of 20 and 18 yards, and Malcolm Washington returned an interception 43 yards just before halftime to make it 35-14 at intermission.

Fountain’s third touchdown reception — an 8-yard catch at the start of the fourth quarter — extended the lead to 42-21. Fountain had five catches for 89 yards. Josh Straughan led Southern Illinois (2-2) with 307 yards on 25-of-35 passing with three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.

North Dakota State 31, Illinois State 10

FARGO, N.D.

Easton Stick was 13-of-18 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns and North Dakota State cruised 31-10 over Illinois State on Saturday.

King Frazier added 76 yards rushing and Rj Urzendowski had 70 yards receiving for the Bison (4-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley), who have won their last six conference openers.

Illinois State held a 10-7 lead early in the second after Jake Kolbe found Anthony Fowler on an 18-yard TD pass. North Dakota State rallied with 21 straight points to close the quarter, highlighted by a 65-yard strike from Stick to Urzendowski to effectively put the game away.

Kolbe finished with 285 yards passing. Fowler added 119 yards receiving for the Redbirds (2-3, 0-2). North Dakota State has won five consecutive games in the series, and 23 straight following a bye week.

Missouri State 45, Indiana State 24

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Brodie Lambert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Calan Crowder rushed for three scores, and Malik Earl had a career day receiving to help Missouri State beat Indiana State 45-24 on Saturday.

Earl set career highs in receptions (11), yards (161) and touchdowns (two). Crowder’s three rushing TDs were also a personal best.

Missouri State (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley) trailed after the first quarter, but Crowder’s 64-yard run gave Missouri State a 17-14 lead. After forcing a punt, Lambert found Earl for a 69-yard score.

Roland Genesy rushed for two touchdowns for Indiana State (3-2, 1-1), the latter pulling the Sycamores within 24-21. A field goal tied the game at 24 heading into halftime.

Lambert marched the Bears on a 14-play drive, capped with an 8-yard pass to Earl for a 31-24 lead.

Two TD runs for Crowder in the fourth sealed it.