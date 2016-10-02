Akron 31, Kent State 27

AKRON

Tra’Von Chapman passed for two touchdowns, Mykel Traylor-Bennett ran for two scores and Akron rallied to beat Kent State to retain possession of the Wagon Wheel trophy.

Trailing 27-24, Chapman led the Zips (3-2, 1-0 Mid-American) on a four-play, 57-yard drive and Taylor-Bennett ran in a 3-yard game-winner with 20 seconds left.

Nick Holley passed for two touchdowns for Kent State (1-4, 0-1), including 9-yarder to Justin Rankin to put the Golden Flashes up 27-24 with 1:02 remaining. Holley was 19 of 35 for 285 yards passing, with a TD strike to Ernest Calhoun. Holley gained 117 yards on 34 carries, including a 13-yard scoring run.

Chapman hit Van Edwards Jr. on a 27-yard TD pass to tie it at 17. On the next possession, Chapman capped a seven-play, 76-yard drive with a 23-yard pass to Austin Wolf.

Chapman was 11 of 28 for 237 yards passing with two interceptions.

Eastern Michigan 28, Bowling Green 25

BOWLING GREEN

Breck Turner ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to help Eastern Michigan stave off Bowling Green.

Brogan Roback threw for 91 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles (4-1, 2-0 Mid-American), who have won three straight.

Jake Suder drilled a 32-yard field goal for Bowling Green (1-4, 0-1) which broke a 7-7 tie midway through the third. However the Eagles seized control from there, scoring touchdowns on back-to-back drives to take a two-possession lead. Roback found Isaac Holder from 8-yards out for the first score, followed by a 7-yard TD pass to Nigel Kilby.

A Fred Coppet 2-yard touchdown run for the Falcons cut the deficit to 28-25 late, but a 10-play Eagles’ drive killed the clock. Coppet had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Ohio 17, Miami (Ohio) 7

OXFORD

Greg Windham scored his team’s only offensive touchdown and Ohio kept Miami (Ohio) winless.

Windham capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to give the Bobcats (3-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 10-0 edge at halftime and they led the rest of the way.

Windham finished with 56 yards passing and the Bobcats amassed just 197 total yards. Kevin Robbins had a fumble recovery for a score and Louie Zervos kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Miami (Ohio) freshman Noah Wezensky — who took over in the second half for starter Billy Bahl — made it 10-7 with a 12-yard scoring pass with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

But Robbins recovered a fumble for a score after Wezensky was sacked in his own end zone by Ohio’s Blair Brown with 1:30 left in the game, sealing the Bobcats win.

Western Michigan 49, Central Michigan 10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

Zach Terrell threw for three touchdowns and Corey Davis became the Mid-American Conference’s all-time leader in career receiving yards as Western Michigan remained undefeated by beating rival Central Michigan.

Terrell threw for 170 yards for the Broncos (5-0, 1-0) and Davis had 72 yards with two touchdowns.

Jarvion Franklin — who had 132 yards rushing — ran for two scores in the first half and Terrell threw a scoring pass to Michael Henry to give the Broncos a 21-3 halftime lead. They cruised from there.

Western Michigan receiver Carrington Thompson was hit high late in the second quarter by Central Michigan’s Otis Kearny after a 22-yard reception. He was slow to get up, took two steps and collapsed before being helped off the field. He did not return.

Cooper Rush threw for 178 yards and a score for the Chippewas (3-2, 0-1).

Northern Illinois 31, Ball State 24

MUNCIE, Ind.

Anthony Maddie threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Northern Illinois picked up its first win.

Maddie threw for 298 yards and rushed for 160 yards including a 75-yard sprint for a touchdown that gave the Huskies (1-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) a 10-3 lead with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Joel Bouagnon added 153 yards and a score rushing and Christian Hagan kicked a 41-yard field goal.

Northern Illinois led 24-17 at the break but Ball State’s James Gilbert ran for a score early in the fourth quarter to even it up.

Then Maddie hit Kenny Golladay for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Huskies back on top, 31-24, with 11:14 to play and they hung on for the win.

Riley Neal threw for 276 yards for the Cardinals (3-2, 0-1). Gilbert had 119 yards and three scores rushing.

Boston College 35, Buffalo 3

BOSTON

Patrick Towles threw for two touchdowns, Davon Jones and Jon Hilliman each ran for one and Boston College coasted past Buffalo.

It was the second straight win for the Eagles (3-2) after they beat FCS-school Wagner last week.

Towles, a graduate transfer from Kentucky, completed 14 of 25 passes for 234 yards with no interceptions. He also ran eight times for 18 yards, but fumbled it away twice.

Hilliman had 54 yards rushing and Jones 53 for the Eagles.

Buffalo (1-3) was held to just 67 total yards. Quarterback Tyree Jackson completed 9 of 21 for only 42 yards, and the Bulls had just 26 yards on the ground.

With a steady mist blowing most of the game on a cool day, the Eagles came out throwing the ball more than usual and opened a 21-3 at halftime.

BC redshirt freshman receiver Chris Garrison made an outstanding catch to set up the first TD, but was taken off the field on a stretcher after the play in the first quarter with a fractured left tibia.

Garrison made a leaping grab on 44-yard pass from Towles at the Bulls’ 11-yard line, but he came down awkwardly on his leg. Trainers called for a stretcher and an air cast was put on before he was taken off.

Five plays later, Jones had a 1-yard scoring run to push the Eagles ahead 7-0.