BOARDMAN

The D.D. & Velma Davis Family YMCA in Boardman unveiled its new "Sweeney Way" sign dedicated to the Sweeney Auto Group of Boardman.

The auto group recently donated funds for the YMCA's newest road construction leading to the Davis Outdoor Recreation Area this year.

The dedication from the YMCA is a form of thanks and to honor the Sweeney family for its generosity.