YOUNGSTOWN

Wind was the main culprit causing scattered power outages in the Mahoning Valley Wednesday.

According to the FirstEnergy website, as of 10 p.m. there were 176, 175 and 50 customers without power in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, respectively.

The Trumbull County 911 Center said numerous downed trees and tree limbs caused power outages in Brookfield, Hubbar, and Liberty townships.