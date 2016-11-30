YOUNGSTOWN

St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., continues its schedule of Sauce and Song events from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with a spaghetti dinner and afternoon concert. The cost of the dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Carryouts are available, and containers will be provided.

The afternoon concert will feature the Chaney Vocal Performing Arts group under the direction of Tracy Vivo. The concert begins at 1:30 p.m. and is free and open to the community; freewill offerings will be welcome. For informatio call the parish office at 330-743-1109.