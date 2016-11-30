WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan failed today in his bid to defeat Nancy Pelosi for House minority leader.

The House Democratic Caucus met behind closed doors this morning with Pelosi of San Francisco, Democratic leader since 2003, turning back the challenge of Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

The vote to retain Pelosi was 134-63.

Ryan announced Nov. 17 that he would challenge Pelosi, saying she had failed to make Democrats stronger in the House, pointing to the party losing more than 60 seats in that legislative body since the 2010 election.

Ryan, who had never expressed interest in running for leadership before the Nov. 8 general election, and his allies also complained that the party’s leadership focuses on the East and West Coasts, ignoring the Midwest.

Before the election, Pelosi had said she had the support of two-thirds of the caucus and would be re-elected.

Also before the vote, Pelosi had the public support of 80 Democratic members to 12 for Ryan. But obviously others backed the two candidates, but did so without stating it publicly.

Ryan is to speak later today with reporters about the vote.