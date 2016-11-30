YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said there’s no need for him to mend fences with Nancy Pelosi after his failed effort to unseat her as House minority leader.

“I don’t feel I’ve done anything wrong,” Ryan said Wednesday after House Democrats voted 134-63 to re-elect Pelosi over him. “I have people I care about that I represent that are feeling left out of the Democratic Party, and I have a lot of colleagues – 63 of them – who felt the same.”

Ryan, of Howland, D-13th, said, “I would hope an alternative opinion would be respected and appreciated.”

Ryan added: “Having 63 people vote for me will make it very, very difficult for her to have any retribution at all. A lot of people would be very, very offended by that because whether or not they voted for me, there were a lot of people who wanted to have the conversation that I forced us to have” about the party’s direction.

Rather than talk negatively about Pelosi and “backstab” her, Ryan said he was respectful of the House Democratic leader of the past 13 years.

