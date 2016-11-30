COLUMBUS — Concerned moms, college professors and others spoke out today against legislation that would allow concealed firearms in day care centers, on university campuses and at other public sites.

Opponents of HB 48 say the bill would endanger lives rather than protect them.

The Senate’s Government Oversight and Reform had its third hearing on HB 48, with more than two dozen people – mostly legislation opponents – offering testimony. The panel did not vote on the bill, meaning there likely won’t be a floor vote on it this week.