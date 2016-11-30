JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Moms, college officials speak out against proposed Ohio concealed-carry law



Published: Wed, November 30, 2016 @ 1:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS — Concerned moms, college professors and others spoke out today against legislation that would allow concealed firearms in day care centers, on university campuses and at other public sites.

Opponents of HB 48 say the bill would endanger lives rather than protect them.

The Senate’s Government Oversight and Reform had its third hearing on HB 48, with more than two dozen people – mostly legislation opponents – offering testimony. The panel did not vote on the bill, meaning there likely won’t be a floor vote on it this week.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes