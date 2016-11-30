JOBS
Man scammed in four motorcycle deal



Published: Wed, November 30, 2016 @ 11:21 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating an incident where a victim reported he was scammed out of $13,750 last Friday.

The man told police after he met a man attempting to sell him four motorcycles, according to a police report.

The victim made a deal to pay in various gift cards from Target and Walmart. In the following days, the victim tried calling to arrange

another meeting to pick up the vehicles, but the meeting was frequently postponed or the suspect didn't arrive.

He then reported the incident Tuesday.

