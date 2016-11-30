RAVENNA

A man was killed and a pregnant woman shot several times at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on Henderson Road in Ravenna Township.

The Portage County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shootings. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot, according to the Ravenna Police Department Facebook page.

Because of the proximity of the shooting to Ravenna High School, the school was placed on lockdown. Because the incident occurred at the time school usually lets out, some students had already left the building and were on buses heading home.

As of 3 p.m., the school lockdown was lifted, and buses, which initially were instructed to stop their routes and take students to a safe location, resumed dropping off students at their regular stops.

At the school, law enforcement officers and school officials escorted students to their vehicles.