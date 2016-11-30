BOARDMAN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released the report of the woman struck by a driver’s truck Tuesday morning in the Southern Park Mall parking lot near JCPenney.

An autopsy on the woman, Judy Dailey, 65, from forensic pathologist Joseph Ohr revealed she died within minutes from blunt force injuries of the head. Toxicology results are still pending.

The accident remains under investigation by the coroner’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who are working to determine the cause of the accident.