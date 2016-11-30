JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning coroner ID's woman killed in mall parking lot



Published: Wed, November 30, 2016 @ 3:44 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released the report of the woman struck by a driver’s truck Tuesday morning in the Southern Park Mall parking lot near JCPenney.

An autopsy on the woman, Judy Dailey, 65, from forensic pathologist Joseph Ohr revealed she died within minutes from blunt force injuries of the head. Toxicology results are still pending.

The accident remains under investigation by the coroner’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who are working to determine the cause of the accident.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes