BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BARNES, BRITTNY K 3/20/1995 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FRA Suspension



BIGGS, DAARON M 8/14/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

FISHER, JAMES ARTHUR 4/18/1969 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation



MALIE, JAMES III J 6/20/1981 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest



MONTECALVO, NICOLE A 12/14/1979 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Nonsupport Of Dependents



RAMSEY, JUSTIN A 8/20/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



RIOS, NOEL A 5/2/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



ROSE, CHERYL LEE 10/4/1969 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



SEIDITA, MICHAEL F 12/23/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



SWIGGETT, LOTHARIO II 6/21/1982 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Fugitive From Justice



TOLEY, CEDRINA 1/7/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



WILLIAMSON, JAMES WOODY 2/6/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



ZECHER, MICHAEL J 3/26/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Rape



==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ARMSTRONG, JESSICA M 7/18/1989 11/22/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BAKER, JAMIE L 3/28/1973 11/24/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BAUN, MICHAEL E 11/12/1984 11/28/2016 BONDED OUT



COOPER, COLEMAN ALI 3/20/1982 11/29/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



DAVIS, CHAZ R 4/13/1981 11/25/2016 BONDED OUT



FLOYD, LEONTRE D 5/19/1975 11/25/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GILLAM, LANCE 2/7/1989 11/30/2016 BONDED OUT



GREEN, TEMPEST L 6/2/1988 7/21/2016 TIME SERVED



GRIFFIN, TROY B 2/28/1977 10/23/2016 TIME SERVED



HISSOM, BRITTANY LUCINDA 8/14/1994 10/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HYNDE, JAMES KENNETH 3/25/1987 11/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MATHEWS, RASHAD JOMAL 7/21/1988 11/29/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MAXWELL, SAMANTHA L 4/2/1986 11/29/2016 CR4 SUMMONS



MCGEE, JUSTINE GRACE 10/15/1991 11/18/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



OVERCASHER, LACY M 12/31/1984 8/11/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PERRY, IAN LAVAR 10/12/1977 11/28/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ROSA, RAFAEL ERNESTO DONES 3/3/1986 11/25/2016 BONDED OUT



TAPSCOTT, JEAN ELIZABETH 8/7/1988 11/29/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



THOMAS, RACHEL E 8/29/1980 9/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILLIAMS, CYNTHIA L 11/19/1947 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED

WYMER, JOHN M 2/26/1974 11/29/2016 OWN RECOGNIZANCE