Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A North Lima woman faces prostitution-related charges after she reportedly solicited sex to an undercover police officer.

Samantha Maxwell, 30, of Market Street, is charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanor offenses.

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday in which officers investigated advertisements on a classifieds website and found one posted by Maxwell, “a known prostitute in the area,” according to a police report.

An officer then reportedly responded to the advertisement and set up a rendezvous with Maxwell at a Seventy-Six Drive motel.

Maxwell reportedly told the officer that “she would engage in this officer’s gummy worm fetish as well” and that he “did not need to bring any other items besides the gummy worms,” according to the report.

