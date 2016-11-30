YOUNGSTOWN

Jurors are being drawn in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the capital murder case of Robert Seman

Seman, 47, of Green, is accused of the March 30, 2015, deaths of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, in a fire at their Powers Way home just hours before jury selection was to begin in his trial on charges that he raped Gump.

Seman was free on bond at the time of the fire. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Jury selection is slated to

begin Feb. 3. Jury selection was halted in September after juror misconduct was found.

A brief hearing was held before Judge Maureen Sweeney. Attorneys will go over a list of jurors that makes be called for the case to see if anyone should be disqualified before they are called for selection.