YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors are looking to seize five guns and $1,448 cash from a man indicted earlier this month on weapons and drug charges.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Rashad Mathews, 28, of Youngstown, with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing marijuana.

The indictment says that despite a felony conviction in 2007 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, Mathews had a rifle on April 16 and two 9mm and two .25-caliber pistols on Dec. 1, 2015.

He is also accused of trying to sell marijuana on June 4, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015. The indictment was unsealed when Mathews was arrested.