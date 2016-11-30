JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Feds want indicted man's guns and cash



Published: Wed, November 30, 2016 @ 12:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors are looking to seize five guns and $1,448 cash from a man indicted earlier this month on weapons and drug charges.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Rashad Mathews, 28, of Youngstown, with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing marijuana.

The indictment says that despite a felony conviction in 2007 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, Mathews had a rifle on April 16 and two 9mm and two .25-caliber pistols on Dec. 1, 2015.

He is also accused of trying to sell marijuana on June 4, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015. The indictment was unsealed when Mathews was arrested.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes