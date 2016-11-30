COLUMBUS (AP) — The FBI says a Somali-born student who carried out a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University may have been inspired by the Islamic State group along with a former al-Qaida leader.

Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that it's too soon to say the rampage that hurt 11 people on Monday was terrorism.

The FBI says it is looking to verify whether Ohio State student Abdul Razak Ali Artan posted rantings on Facebook about U.S. interference in Muslim lands on the morning of the attack.

Police also say Artan bought a knife before the attack but do not know if that was the weapon he used.

The 18-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer shortly after driving into pedestrians and then slashing people with a knife.

Meanwhile, students continue to offer messages of support All four panels of a two-sided board in the student union were filled with messages today.